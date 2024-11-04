Everything you need to know about Remembrance Day ceremonies in Chichester

With Remembrance Day just around the corner, and residents from across the city all set to pay their respects to soldiers who lost their lives at home and abroad, here’s everything you need to know about Remembrance ceremonies in Chichester.

Set to start at 10.45am, Chichester’s Remembrance Day Parade will take place in Litten Gardens on Sunday November 10. The service will be commenced by the Mayor’s Chaplain, and proceed with a traditional two minutes silence and a wreath-laying ceremony, hymms, prayers, and a reading by the Mayor of Chichester.

In Selsey on the same day, a ceremony will take place on High Street at 10.50am to 11,30am. High Street itself will be closed from School Road through to the Church Road roundabout to make way for the procession.

Both ceremonies take place alongside a British Legion-led Poppy Appeal, which has seen volunteers and former service members collecting donations and selling poppies – the national symbol of Remembrance – at sites all over both Chichester and Selsey.

In a bid to raise even more money than usual, volunteers in Selsey are also hosting an auction, selling off Remembrance-themed art and crafts - many of them made by residents themselves – at The Victory Club on November 10.

A procession is also set to take place in Emsworth and Hayling Island. On Hayling Island, The Borough Council has invited members of the public to pay their respects at a ceremony at the cenotaph on St Mary’s Road. Starting at 10.40pm on November 10, the parade consisting of members of the public, councillors and representatives from each branch of the armed forces, will march along Elm Grove to the Cenotaph for the laying of wreaths, before moving on to St Mary’s Church for the Remembrance service.

In Emsworth, a ceremony will take place at 2.15pm. The Mayor and mayoress will be in attendance as the parade disembarks from Queen Street in the direction of Church Path. This will be followed by a formal service in St James Church Hall at 2.45pm.

Councillor Peter Wade, of Havant Borough Council, said “Remembrance Sunday honours those who have given their lives to defend our freedom and protect our lives.”

“I would like to invite all residents to join us at the parade and memorial service in Havant. Let's come together as a community to remember and pay our respects.