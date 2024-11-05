Everything you need to know about Remembrance Day ceremonies in Midhurst and Petworth

With Remembrance Day just around the corner, communities across both Midhurst and Petworth are coming together to pay their respects to soldiers who lost their lives at home and abroad.

In Midhurst, members of the Royal British Legion, alongside representatives of local cadet forces, former servicemen and women, and a range of volunteers, will be meeting outside the town war memorial at Parish Church at 10.45am, on Sunday, Novmber 10. After a wreath-laying ceremony, members of the public will be invited inside for a short ceremony in the church itself.

This will be followed on Monday, November 11, by a very short remembrance service – also at the church.

For volunteers at Midhurst’s Royal British Legion, this year’s ceremony is a very special one, marking the first use of a newly-dedicated standard which is to serve as a centrepiece for all future events. The new banner, sworn in earlier this year, is only the third in the club’s 100-year-history, and volunteers hope it will enjoy a long and varied tour of duty.

In Petworth, meanwhile, a Remembrance Day Parade will form up at the Royal British Legion Club on Rosemary Lane at 2.30pm on the same day, marching through the town to St Mary’s Church for an act of service at the war memorial. Roads closures will be in place throughout the town for the duration of the ceremony.

This will come after an earlier act of Remembrance at the war memorial by St Mary’s Church at 10.50am.

Both events take place alongside an extensive poppy drive – also organised by the Royal British Legion – in both towns. Writing on Sunday, November, a spokesperson for the Midhurst branch said: “This year’s appeal has kicked off with the local cadets at locations around Midhurst on Saturday, and with some of our other local volunteers at recent events at the Grange.

“Street collections will be run throughout this week up to and including Saturday 9th November.

“We are hugely grateful for the amazing support of the local community. Donations from the sale of poppies and other items go directly towards funding the Legion’s work in supporting the Armed Forces community.”