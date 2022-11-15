Everything you need to know about the Ashdown Forest parking charges coming in this month

People on Universal or Pension Credit who wish to visit Ashdown Forest will be able to purchase an annual concessionary pass as new parking charges coming into force.

Paying to park in the 45 car parks across Ashdown Forest starts on Monday, November 21, with annual, winter and concessionary passes available the week before.

CEO James Adler says the Forest is aware of the problems many people are facing with the cost-of-living increase at present.

James said: “We are offering significant concessions for a number of households who may struggle with the new payments.

CEO James Adler says the Forest is aware of the problems many people are facing with the cost-of-living increase at present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We said from the start that these concessions were something we wanted to do, and especially at this time, it is something we must do."

The Ashdown Forest management team say the car parking payments are being introduced after an extensive consultation with the public, as well as because the Forest must generate funding to ensure safe access and its long-term future.

An annual concessionary pass will cost just £5 and is also available to those on any other legacy benefit including – Child Tax Credit, Housing Benefit, Income Support, Income-based Jobseeker Allowance, Income-related Employment and Working Tax Credits.

To access this concession, applicants will need a proof of benefit letter from the Department of Work and Pensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those not in receipt of those credits or benefits but who visit regularly, the Forest management team says the annual pass, at £80 per year, offers a substantial discount compared to paying separately each day.

For those who visit the Forest only in the winter, a six-month Winter Pass is £50, valid from October until the end of March.

Annual passes may be bought yearly with a one-off payment or via a monthly direct debit.

Monthly direct debit payments will be slightly higher at £8 per month compared to the one-off purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue Badge holders can park for free, as long as the Badge is displayed clearly in their vehicle’s windscreen.

Standard parking payments will be charged at – £2 for one hour, £2.50 for up to two hours, £4 for up to four hours and £5 all day.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, James says parking attendants from Horizon have already started work, and are currently visiting all 45 car parks to start meeting visitors to the Forest.

James said: "The attendants are taking the opportunity to speak with our visitors to the Forest and assist them with the change.

Advertisement Hide Ad