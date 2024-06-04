Everything you need to know about voting in Arun District ahead of the general election
Poll cards will be issued by post throughout the district this week (commencing June 3), and voters should check that they know where their polling station is if they vote in person. If you receive a poll card for this election, it acts as confirmation that you are registered to vote.
Voters who are already registered to vote do not need to do so again, but those who haven’t done so yet must do so now, but only once since duplicate registrations take up valuable administrative time.
Residents who have not already registered to vote must submit their applications by Tuesday, 18 June on the government website.
The deadline to apply for a postal vote, or to change or cancel an existing vote, is 5pm on Wednesday, June 19. Requests for new proxy votes must be received by Arun District Council by 5pm on Wednesday June 26.
Voters will also need to provide photographic ID at these elections.
Those who wish to stand in parliament for this election in the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton constituency must submit their nomination papers to the acting return officer at the Civic Centre in Littlehampton by 4pm on Friday, June 7. The statement of persons nominated will be published at 5pm that day.