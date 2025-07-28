Everything you need to know as MADhurst returns to Midhurst

Photo: Madhurst.

Here’s everything you need to know about Midhurst’s leading Arts and Drama Festival MADhurst, in the days before it returns for another year of fun.

The event, which first expanded into a full month in 2019, takes place from August 1 to August 31 throughout Midhurst and its surrounds with one simple purpose in mind: to celebrate local creativity in all its forms.

Run by a team of passionate volunteers, the festival showcases locally-produced music, theatre, art exhibitions, stand-up comedy and more, all in the name of building community and celebrating the arts.

"MADhurst is now a true showcase of local talent and a platform for performers, artists and community groups,” the festival’s website states. “While the main festival events are organised by the MADhurst committee, the programme also includes a growing number of ‘fringe’ events put on by local venues and organisations. From pub gigs to art workshops, classical concerts to street food evenings, MADhurst offers something for everyone. What sets MADhurst apart is its community focus. We’re a not-for-profit organisation, run entirely by volunteers who give their time and energy to make the festival a success. All proceeds go back into supporting local events, helping us grow year after year.

"Whether you’re a long-time supporter or discovering MADhurst for the first time, we invite you to join us as a performer, a volunteer, a partner, or simply as a friendly face in the crowd. Come and be part of something special.”

This year’s event will kick off on August 1 with a performance by The Fabulous Fug Band at the South Downs National Park Memorial Hall, Midhurst. Kicking off at 7pm, the band’s set is one of several musical performances scheduled for this month’s festival and promises an evening of high-energy, electrifying Soul, Disco, Rock, Rhythm and Blues.

Other festival highlights this year include a Shakespeare Double Bill led by 44Theatre, scheduled for Easebourne Park on August 2, a performance by the ABBA Sensation Tribute Band on August 9, a free art exhibition, a children’s magic show at Market Square on August 21 and much more.

For the full schedule, and to buy tickets, visit https://www.madhurst.co.uk/, or follow Madhurst on Facebook and Instagram.