Everything you need to know as the clocks go back one hour this weekend

Here’s everything you need to know, with the clocks set to go back by an hour this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The clocks are set to go back by an hour on October 29, at 2am.

While most devices with an internet connection should update automatically, analogue devices, like classic watches and clocks, might need to be changed manually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clocks change twice a year, going forward in the summer as part of daylight saving time, which is a bid to make the most of the increased hours of sunshine during the summer months. When summer is over, however, the clocks revert to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images