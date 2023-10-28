Everything you need to know as the clocks go back one hour this weekend
The clocks are set to go back by an hour on October 29, at 2am.
While most devices with an internet connection should update automatically, analogue devices, like classic watches and clocks, might need to be changed manually.
The clocks change twice a year, going forward in the summer as part of daylight saving time, which is a bid to make the most of the increased hours of sunshine during the summer months. When summer is over, however, the clocks revert to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).
First implemented in 1916, as part of the Summer Time Act, the changes always take place at weekends, in order to minimise disruption to schools and businesses. But those who work night shifts might find themselves working an extra hour. Those affected are encouraged to check with their employers in order to ensure they are working the right number of hours.