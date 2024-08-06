Ex-Army dog handler launches new training business to combat rising shelter euthanasia rates in Crawley

Gary Brown, a former Army dog handler with over 16 years of military service, is set to launch a new dog training business aimed at reducing the alarming number of dogs being abandoned to shelters and, in many cases, euthanised.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Crawley, Resolute Dogs will offer comprehensive dog training services, including puppy training classes and one-on-one consultations, with a mission to educate owners on the importance of early and effective training.

According to recent statistics by the Dogs Trust, 1.5 million puppies are bought annually in the UK. 40,000 dogs are handed over to shelters each year, many of which include puppies, with many ultimately being euthanised due to behavioural issues that could have been prevented with proper training. Gary’s background as a Kennel Manager and dog handler at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) has provided him with the discipline, structure, and expertise necessary to address these issues head-on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary said: “During my time in the Army, I saw first-hand how discipline and structured training can transform a dog’s behaviour. The same principles apply to pets at home, and I believe that with the right training, we can drastically reduce the number of dogs ending up in shelters.

Gary Brown, a former Army dog handler with over 16 years of military service, is set to launch a new dog training business aimed at reducing the alarming number of dogs being abandoned to shelters and, in many cases, euthanised. Picture: Gary Brown

"My goal is to make a real difference in the lives of these dogs and their owners, preventing the heartache of abandonment.”

Gary’s business will officially launch in August 2024, offering both in-person and online training sessions. His services will be particularly focused on educating dog owners about the importance of socialisation and early training, with an emphasis on preventing the common behavioural issues that often lead to dogs being surrendered to shelters.

In addition to his business, Gary plans to donate his time to local shelters, offering training sessions to increase the chances of dogs being successfully adopted. He has also started a YouTube channel to further spread his message and provide accessible training tips to dog owners worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary’s journey to becoming a dog trainer has not been without its challenges. After leaving the Army, he spent a decade working as a High Court Enforcement Agent and even appeared on Channel 5’s "Can’t Pay? We’ll Take It Away."

Despite his success in these roles, Gary’s passion for working with dogs remained strong, leading him to pursue further qualifications in dog behaviour, body language, and aggression.

Overcoming self-doubt and Imposter Syndrome, Gary has invested significant time and resources into his new venture, including completing numerous courses on dog training and behaviour. His dedication has paid off, and he now feels more confident than ever in his ability to make a positive impact.

“Starting a new business has been a challenging journey, but I’m driven by the desire to help dogs and their owners. I’ve seen the difference that proper training can make, and I’m excited to bring that expertise to the community,” Gary added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary’s new business represents more than just a career change; it’s a mission to save lives by reducing the number of dogs in shelters and increasing successful adoptions. His disciplined approach, honed through years of military service, is set to be a game-changer in the world of dog training.