Ex-Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour dances in Worthing town centre after night out
Former Arsenal player, Ray Parlour, took to social media to show off his dance moves after a night in Worthing.
The midfielder-turned-pundit, nicknamed Romford Pele, posted a short video of himself and friends strutting their stuff in South Street after an apparent night out in the town.
He posted, ‘Five second shuffle in Worthing,’ alongside the short dance video.
He is most famous for his 15 years playing for Arsenal during which time he scored 22 goals and was part of the historic team that went throught the 2003/04 Premier League season unbeaten.
Most Popular
The tweet received a number of responses including one message from Worthing Pier Fanatics who urged to sportsman to take some time to make a visit.
The reply read: “You’re only two mins away from Pier of the year 2019 fella, get yourself down there. With your help we could reclaim the title in 2023.”