Ex-stray dog who ‘steals your heart the moment you meet him’ seeks loving home

Sloan. Photo: Dogs Trust

A dog who ‘steals your heart the moment you meet him’ is looking for a home in Sussex.

Originally found as a stray, ‘soulful’ Sighthound Sloan – in care at Dogs Trust Shoreham – is thought to be approximately three-years-old.

While much of his past life is a mystery, staff at the rescue centre have been working closely with Sloan, learning all about him and deciphering what they believe will make for his ideal home.

One of Sloan’s canine carers said: “Sloan is one of those dogs who steals your heart the moment you meet him.

"He has so much potential and an abundance of love to give, all he needs now is someone to give it to.”

The perfect match for the ‘sweet chap’ would be a calm and patient family, where the youngest children are at least secondary-school age, Dogs Trust said.

He would also thrive with dedicated people who have a keen interest in reward-based training, as Sloan is currently working on a few training plans that he would benefit from continuing with once home. This includes general confidence-building, as well as working on his social skills around other dogs, as he can be unsure around unfamiliar pooches.

Sloan is looking to be the only pet at home and would prefer walks in quieter areas with fewer dogs around.

Ultimately, the ‘gentle giant’ dreams of a peaceful lifestyle, sniffy walks in the countryside, some playful zoomies in the garden, and cosy afternoons snuggled up on the sofa with his forever family.

If you think you could offer Sloan a lifetime of love, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.