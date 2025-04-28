'Excellent progress' being made on Alexandra Theatre site in Bognor Regis
Since the last update, the council says contractors at Neilcott have continued to work hard on the site, with a number of significant milestones achieved.
Underpinning work to reinforce the building’s foundations has been successfully completed, a piling mat has been installed to provide a stable base for piling operations, which have now commenced in earnest.
All of this means that preparation to support the main construction phase is now complete and the primary work to the theatre can get underway.
The work is all part of a £15 million refurbishment project designed to make Bognor’s beloved Alexandra Theatre a cutting-edge cultural hub with a range of new facilities.
Once work is finished, the new and improved theatre will boast 386 seats in the main auditorium, five new studios, a contemporary facade spilling out onto the newly improved Place St Maur and more.