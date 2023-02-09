'Exceptional' Ormiston Six Villages Academy students shine after winning regional science competition

Whizz kids from Ormiston Six Villages Academy are celebrating after bagging the gold at STEMfest – a regional science competition.

Organised by the Ormiston Academy Trust, of which Six Villages Academy is a member, STEMfest is a social action competition which gives students the opportunity to consider and act on social change. Teams of students from across the trust were tasked with researching and, eventually, acting on a social action project.

The Ormiston Six Village Academy team, dubbed 'the Fun Guys’ came first for their mushroom growing project, which looked at how used tea and coffee bags could be recycled to grow mushrooms.

Second place was awarded to another group of students from the academy, called ‘Happy Pet Parade’. Their idea was to create a small cube device with various tools designed to help those dealing with anxiety or stress.

Students from the winning team.

From here, both teams will be invited to the national STEMfest competition to compete with students from all over the country. With both teams already hard at work on their projects, hopes are high they’ll see off the 43 rival academies and come out on top.

Paul Slaughter, principal at Ormiston Six Villages said: “I am incredibly proud of all the hard work of our students who took part in this year’s STEMFEST. It was great to see our students so enthusiastic to create innovative ideas that would have a positive impact on society.

“We are committed to showcasing to our students the range of exciting pathways available to them within STEM and the ways their knowledge can be used to drive social action.”