'Exceptionally rare' Louis Vuitton steamer trunk made in the 1920s sells for £130,000 at Chichester auction

The ‘exceptionally rare’ steamer trunk went under the hammer with John Nicholson’s, based in Fernhurst, near Midhurst, and experts say it’s one of just a handful of examples.

"Although the metal covering identified it as possibly one of the limited number of hermetic Explorer trunks of the period, the interior was all but gutted, and the trunk had been used as a toolbox for many years by the consignor who had no idea of what it was,” a spokesperson said.

Louis Vuitton revolutionised the travel trunk, ignoring the curved tops of earlier trunks that allowed water run-off because they could not be stacked for storage. These new flat-topped trunks became hugely popular, and were often covered with zinc, copper, brass or aluminium to cope with the challenges of tropical climates.

"The 44 x 22 x 21½in wardrobe steamer trunk at John Nicholson's Fernhurst rooms can be dated to the early 1920s or earlier thanks to its unique serial number, 748929. It was missing the paper label and almost all the internal fittings, though those that remained identified it as a double hanging wardrobe trunk rather that one with a chest of drawers to one side.

“Considering its condition, the auctioneer had put a nominal estimate of just £300-500, but this proved to be a wonderful opportunity for a specialist restorer, and the trunk attracted 11 bidders, with the successful buyer attending the sale in person,” the auctionhouse said.

