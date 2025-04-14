Excitement as beloved Chichester corner shop completes huge expansion

Owners Kam and Lidia with Chichester District Councillors at the shop relaunch

The Premier convenience store on Hardham Road, in Chichester, has been open for more than twenty years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, to locals living in the nearby Whyke Estate, it’s perhaps better known as ‘Kam’s shop’, a beautiful reflection of their relationship with long-time owners Kam and Lidia Sahraee.

It’s been a popular local haunt for years but, thanks to a recent expansion, there’s even more reason to visit. The new and improved shop, which relaunched on Friday, April 11, now boasts a bigger layout and two huge walk-in fridges; one for alcoholic drinks, and the other for fizzy pop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perfect as the weather warms up and summer rolls around, Kam says the two new walk-ins are unique to his store, and that there’s no other Premier in West Sussex with anything like them.

One of two walk-in fridges for drinks

"We think lots of people here are going to love it,” Kam explained. “I really think everybody deserves to have the best. I’ve been here for 25 years. These people have taken me in and accepted me, and I want to do my best for them, give them my best."

Other new additions include a Cossiga unit selling local cakes, a new large fresh range, and new refresh machines. It all represents a massive investment as the shop expands into a neighbouring unit, creating a 1280 square foot store for the community.

"Kam has been here for a really long time,” added Mark O’Reilly, from Premier itself. “He has a fantastic relationship with the people who live here, and you can see that in the turnout today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s one of two shops, as well as a small cafe, owned and operated by Kam and Lydia – and this latest upgrade follows a precedent set by another recent extension to their Bognor Regis store, on Felpham’s Wishfield Estate last year.

The 1,600 square foot store received a number of similar upgrades and now offers an extended range of fresh and chilled foods – including fruit and veg – an all-new design and plenty of new facilities, making for the kind of resounding success Kam and his staff are now hoping to recreate in Chichester.