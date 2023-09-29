Excitement as new seafront restaurant opens in Bognor Regis
Nestled just a stone’s throw from the beach, at 1a West Lodge on The Esplanade, The Landing Place offers "miles of ocean views” and a menu of “great, fresh, responsibly sourced food.”
The restaurant officially opened its doors to family and friends for a soft launch yesterday (September 28) and staff are accepting bookings for the months to come. Today (September 29) is the restaurant’s first full day of public trade. The restaurant is open from 11am to 11pm from Wednesday to Saturday, and from 11am to 7pm on Saturday.
Reflecting the coastal views, seafood is a big part of the show at The Landing Place, and the restaurant’s small but tastefully curated menu features mussels, prawns, sea bream fillets, and traditional beer-fried haddock.
More traditional menu options are also available, however, and diners can also enjoy a selection of stone-baked pizzas, a range of steaks, burgers, and more.
Whatever customers order, The Landing Place puts a real emphasis on using British ingredients to create fresh, sustainable meals: “Our chefs are perfectionists,” The Landing Place website says, “using only the finest methods and responsibly sourced British ingredients to create delicious and diverse dishes that cater to everyone’s taste.
"Our menu is responsibly sourced and inspired by our coastal location, championing home-grown flavours, local produce. Every meal is seasoned with passion. The Landing Place is a haven of style and taste. Gaze out onto miles of coastal scenery, dip into a menu of diverse and delicious dishes and create lasting memories.”