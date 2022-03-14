The village hall was ‘buzzing’ as 21 young people attended Northchapel's brand new youth club for the first time, ‘thoroughly enjoying a chance to mix, chat and make the most of the activities on offer’.

Patron Dorothy Beglin, who ran the village's youth club during the 1970s and 80s, led the inauguration on Tuesday (March 8) with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The club is able to run thanks to generous donations from the community, as well as the support and involvement from volunteers. Organisers have asked anyone with 'a specialty or hobby' to get in touch to share their passion with the children at future sessions.

Children spent the evening trying out a range of fun activities.

The youth club takes place at Northchapel Village Hall, every Tuesday from 7pm - 8.30pm, and entry costs £1. It is open to young people from Northchapel, Ebernoe and Lurgashall, aged nine - 15.

For more information, visit the club's Facebook page.

