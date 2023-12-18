Excitement builds as historic Pagham Pram Race set to return this Boxing Day
With a seventy year history, the Pram Race is the oldest in the UK, dating back to 1946, when a group of demobilised servicemen decided to race a pram through three of the village pubs, drinking a pint of beer at each.
The Pram Race has taken place almost every year since – with exceptions during the Covid-19 pandemic – and it’s one of the most popular events on the village calendar. Each year, residents and visitors gather to watch dozens of racers – decked out in fancy dress and pushing elaborate prams – assemble at the start line and run the three mile course from The Mill, through to The Lamb Public House, the Pagham Beach Cafe, and finishing at The Lamb Inn Car Park.
All money raised goes to local good causes which might not get a look in otherwise. Last year alone, racers raised nearly £17,000 for a range of West Sussex community groups.
That's nothing to smirk at, but, this year, Pram Race organiser Andrew Goodwill has set his sights on even more: “Things are looking really positive,” he told Sussex World. “ We’ve had loads of applications come through. And before the race it's looking like we’ve got £16 – £17,000 to distribute to local good causes, already. So, we’ve got a decent amount of money coming in, and it’ll only get bigger once we count things up from the race itself.”
In the meantime, the pram race is accepting applications from small, local groups who might otherwise struggle to raise money. Previous beneficiaries include the Bognor Regis Sea Cadets, Grandads Front Room, and the Bognor Regis Carnival Society. Applications can be found online, but close on December 31.
Although the Pram Race itself is the organisation’s flagship fundraiser, their hard work continues all through the year. Andrew and his team also run horse racing and bingo nights throughout the year in order to raise money for vital local charities, and the annual Grand Xmas Draw rakes in the pounds with a hugely popular raffle.