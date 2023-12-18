Excitement builds as historic Pagham Pram Race set to return this Boxing Day

A firm festive favourite, and a fixture of Pagham’s Christmas calendar, the Pagham Pram Race is set to return later this year – and organisers hope it will be bigger and better than ever.

With a seventy year history, the Pram Race is the oldest in the UK, dating back to 1946, when a group of demobilised servicemen decided to race a pram through three of the village pubs, drinking a pint of beer at each.

The Pram Race has taken place almost every year since – with exceptions during the Covid-19 pandemic – and it’s one of the most popular events on the village calendar. Each year, residents and visitors gather to watch dozens of racers – decked out in fancy dress and pushing elaborate prams – assemble at the start line and run the three mile course from The Mill, through to The Lamb Public House, the Pagham Beach Cafe, and finishing at The Lamb Inn Car Park.

All money raised goes to local good causes which might not get a look in otherwise. Last year alone, racers raised nearly £17,000 for a range of West Sussex community groups.

Pagham Pram Race contestants often dress up in elaborate costumes. Photo: Pagham Pram Race.

That's nothing to smirk at, but, this year, Pram Race organiser Andrew Goodwill has set his sights on even more: “Things are looking really positive,” he told Sussex World. “ We’ve had loads of applications come through. And before the race it's looking like we’ve got £16 – £17,000 to distribute to local good causes, already. So, we’ve got a decent amount of money coming in, and it’ll only get bigger once we count things up from the race itself.”

In the meantime, the pram race is accepting applications from small, local groups who might otherwise struggle to raise money. Previous beneficiaries include the Bognor Regis Sea Cadets, Grandads Front Room, and the Bognor Regis Carnival Society. Applications can be found online, but close on December 31.