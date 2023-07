The British Red Cross has an excellent volunteering opportunity that has recently opened in the Eastbourne area.

The organisation currently recruiting a brand new Emergency Response team that will be based out of Eastbourne Fire Station.

The Emergency Response team will work alongside their local emergency services to help those that are affected by house fires, flooding, power cuts and water shortages (to name but a few)!

The volunteers will be trained with our extensive training programme and will give people the support they need at a time they need it the most.

Emergency Response Team Member and Vehicle