Exciting series of Urban Events for young people to ‘drive activity into Burgess Hill town centre’

Mid Sussex District Council has announced that it is launching a dynamic series of ‘Urban Events’ for young people aged 8-15.

The council said the initiative aims to foster community engagement while driving activity into Burgess Hill town centre.

The council added that the Urban Events complement the successful Play Day and Skatefest, adding that they kick off at the end of August with some graffiti and street art workshops.

These workshops will take place in Burgess Hill in front of the Martlets Centre and booking ahead is required. Visit www.eventbrite.com/cc/u-can-spray-audio-active-burgess-hill-2024-3541619.

Urban Events kick off in Burgess Hill at the end of August with a graffiti and street art workshops. Photo: Mid Sussex District Council

Anne-Marie Cooke, Interim Cabinet Member for Communities and Communications, said: “We are excited to launch this series of events that not only provide fantastic opportunities for our young residents but also support our local businesses by driving more footfall into the town centre. This initiative reflects our commitment to creating vibrant, thriving communities in Mid Sussex and we look forward to introducing even more in the future.”

The council said it wants to enhance community life in Mid Sussex with these events and provide young people in Burgess Hill with ‘enriching, safe, and enjoyable experiences’ while ‘fostering a sense of belonging among residents’.

The upcoming events are:

Saturday, August 24: Graffiti workshop for ages 12-16. 10am-11.30am, 12pm-13.30pm and 2.30pm-4pm.

Thursday, August 29: Graffiti workshop for ages 12-16 for children with SEND. 10am-11.30am, 12pm-13.30pm and 2.30pm-4pm.

Friday, August 30: Live urban music event with AudioActive. 12pm-5pm.

Saturday, August 31: Graffiti workshop for families and ages eight plus. 10am-11.30am, 12pm-1.30pm and 2.30pm-4pm.