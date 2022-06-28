Exclusive Dave Pop! artist edition Brighton Gin bottles launched for Pride

The exclusive art-bottles will go on sale next week

A new limited edition Brighton Gin bottle is being launched to celebrate Pride and raise money for charity.

Brighton Gin has collaborated with artist Dave Pop! who has used his ‘saucy seaside’ style of art to create two exclusive designs on the Brighton Gin 700ml Pavilion Strength bottles.

Released as an initial run of 500 bottles in each design and individually signed and numbered by the artist, every bottle is a unique artwork in miniature. They are due to go on sale next week and throughout August, when the city’s Pride weekend returns for its 30th anniversary.

Kathy Caton, founder of Brighton Gin, and the team on Brighton beach

Each year Brighton Gin collaborates with an LGBTQ+ artist to not only platform their work, but to raise money for the Brighton Rainbow Fund, the Brighton & Hove based grant-giving fund for local LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS organisations. From each bottle sold 10 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the Rainbow Fund.

Kathy Caton, founder of Brighton Gin, said: “I am blown away by Dave Pop’s work. These bottles encapsulate the spirit of Brighton and everything that we stand for and love about this city.

"After several years of cancelled Prides because of the pandemic, I love the celebratory quality of his design and his fabulous ‘Cheers Queers’ tag line!

"We’re very proud of our track record in giving back to our community and are delighted to again be supporting the Rainbow Fund by raising crucial funds to support grassroots LGBTQ+ organisations in our city.”

Dave is inspired by Brighton’s cheeky seafront and bright lights and uses vintage fairground style art and carousel horses in his artworks. A large-scale mural by Dave Pop! at the station greets visitors to the city and his unique style can be seen around town.

A former Chocolatier, Dave’s first solo show ‘Wonderful Darling’ took place at the Brush Gallery, Brighton. He has exhibited at the Theatre Royal and Brighton Palace Pier.