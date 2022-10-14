Taking place at the Pop! space from October 21 to 29, the exhibition is part of a project designed to give young people a chance to creatively reimagine the town centre.

The exhibition will feature work developed by students at Felpham Community College, Edward Bryant School and Sussex Clubs for Young People, who have been working with professional artist Lewis to develop their ideas and hone their skills.

The project was commissioned by national youth arts charity Artswork as part of the Arun Inspires programme, and devised in tandem with the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (BID), the Regis Centre and Arun District Council.

POP! centre in Bognor Regis

Advertisement Hide Ad

programme manager Becky East said: “The inspiration and opportunity that culture can offer children and young people drives Artswork and this event is all about local children and families sharing their creativity on the Place, exploring new ideas about the

town centre and getting inspired by high quality local and international artists.”

Councillor Jacky Pendleton, chair of the Housing and Wellbeing committee at Arun District Council added: “I’m delighted to see this art exhibition getting underway, working with professional artists has really inspired our students and I’d like to once again thank Artswork for the incredible work they do to empower young people through arts and culture.

“I would urge residents to come along to the exhibition at Pop! to see for themselves the talent these young people possess, as they share their vision for Bognor Regis town centre via this inspiring project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad