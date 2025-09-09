An exhibition celebrating the history of the former bathing pool site in St Leonards is being held until Sunday (September 14).

West Marina Partnerships is hosting the event about the site, featuring its creation, its glory and demise.

Organisers said the exhibition also features the current plan to develop a housing estate there, as well as community-led alternative concepts and detailed designs.

The exhibition, which opened last Friday (September 5), is at Electro Studios, Seaside Road, St Leonards and continues from Friday (September 12) to Sunday, from noon to 5pm each day.

Hastings MP, Helena Dollimore with other visitors at the exhibition, which runs until September 14. Picture: West Marina Partnerships

Bryan Fisher, from West Marina Partnerships, said: “The exhibition was created to celebrate the creation of the bathing pool, its demise and present alternative designs and plans to the densely-packed housing estate proposed by the developer.

“The exhibits include panels highlighting the building and operation of Europe's second largest bathing pool, an opportunity to share memories of it, and a continually running slide presentation.

“I am delighted with the interest shown in our local history and the future of our area. On the first Saturday visitors were queuing up before we opened, and there has been a constant stream of visitors, many of whom have expressed their concern at the proposed housing estate on the site.”

A protest was held on July 13 at the former bathing pool site, with people expressing objections to the plans.

Protestival event on The Old Bathing Pool Site in St Leonards on July 13 2026.

The event, organised by several community groups, was billed as a 'protestival'.

West Marina St Leonards Ltd (WMSLL), a joint venture between the Generator Group and County Gate Properties, has been working on proposals for the redevelopment of the former bathing pool and holiday camp site at West Marina, which include building new homes, tourist accommodation, artists’ studios, children’s play, cafes and a slipway.

It held a public consultation in May to invite people to give feedback on the plans ahead of them being submitted to the borough council.

However, objectors are calling for the site to be kept as a community and leisure space and for proposed homes to be affordable.

The Old Bathing Pool site in St Leonards.

A petition by Save Our Bathing Site (SOBS) was signed by almost 3,300 people.

The bathing pool was demolished in 1993.

A spokesperson for West Marina St Leonards Ltd said the site has been allocated in the Local Plan for residential led mixed-use development, to deliver commercial, leisure and residential uses.