Exhilarating new pictures capture the fun and thrills of Midhurst's Skate Jam

First introduced in 2021, to celebrate the construction of Carron Lane Skate Park, the town council-led Skate Jam is one of the area’s most anticipated events.

Welcoming skaters of all ages and abilities, skate jam makes full use of the skate parks recently refurbished facilities, giving young people a valuable chance to show off their skateboarding skills and maybe even learn a few more.

And this year was no different, with skaters as young as four strapping up their helmets to perform for special guest judge Alex DeCuhna – one of the most popular pro skateboarders in the UK.

The sessions themselves, which take place over the course of the day, are organised by the skateboarding-pros at Team Rubicon, which works with almost 700 schools all over the UK, in order to ensure they are as safe, fun and well-organised as possible.

With plans already shaping up for next year’s event, make sure to follow Midhurst Town Council and Team Rubicon on social media to stay up to date with more.

1 . The fun and the thrill of Midhurst Skate Jam A young skater shows off one of his coolest tricks. Photo: Malisa-Jo Haywood

2 . The fun and the thrill of Midhurst Skate Jam The event takes place at Carron Lane skate park every year. Photo: Malisa-Jo Haywood

3 . The thrill and the fun of Midhurst Skate Jam The event attracts skateboarders, scooter-users and BMX bikers alike. Photo: Malisa-Jo Haywood