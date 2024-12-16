Expanding West Sussex family business opens its fourth site, a specialist testing centre in Littlehampton

An expanding West Sussex family business has opened its fourth site, adding specialist EMC testing capabilities to its technology-focused group.

The GBE Group has its head office in Worthing and now three sites in Littlehampton, adding GB Metecc (UK) Ltd in Minster Court to GB Electronics (UK), also in Minster Court, and GB Logical (UK), in BizSpace.

Mark Bullen, managing director, said he would love to have all four parts of the business, including designing, manufacturing and testing, in one place but there is no site locally that is big enough for the operation.

Littlehampton deputy mayor Alan Butcher cut the ribbon to officially open GB Metecc on Monday, December 16, and guests were invited to view the new testing chamber.

Mark said: "This is an exciting milestone in the growth of the GBE Technology Group. It is going to play an essential role in our business vision and our strategy to design, manufacture and support technology solutions for our customers.

"Every electronic product requires electromagnetic testing, both at design and production stages, so therefore this is a very important part in our group strategy of designing and manufacturing products.

"This growth in the GBE Group represents our further investment in the local area, more jobs, and it will help with our vision of making GBE a significant technology company in Sussex."

Metecc was founded by Peter Metcalfe and his late wife, Sharon Metcalfe, and a plaque dedicated to her memory has been placed on the new testing chamber.

Inside the new specialist EMC testing chamber

Mark said: "Over the past 20 years, we have worked with Peter with his Metecc company and they have been a key part in our business, and the growth of our business, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to take the baton forward.

"Peter has been instrumental in teaching and inspiring our team in all aspects of testing and compliance, especially the new GB Metecc MD Matthew Wilson, who has been with the company 20 years now."

GB Electronics is a design-led electronic manufacturing businesses that was started in Storrington in 1988 by Geoff Bullen, and his sons, Mark and Tom, are now directors.

Mark, who took over in 2003, said the business was started at home and GB comes from his father's initials.

Mark Bullen, managing director, speaking at the opening of GB Metecc (UK) Ltd in Minster Court, Littlehampton, with, from left, Peter Metcalfe, Matthew Wilson, Kim Greenyer and Tom Bullen

For this latest addition, they took an empty unit and kitted it out with a manufacturing area, mezzanine level and specialist testing chamber.

The company had a visit from the Department of Business and Trade recently and Mark said the government recognised the company's strategy in advanced manufacturing, life sciences software and IoT product development.

He added: "That was great kudos for us and we want to carry that momentum forwards. It also helped to continue to build our relationship with local education providers, inspiring the next generation to work in technology."

It is hoped the new unit will enable the group to increase from 73 staff to 100 or more. Mark said they work closely with Worthing College, as well as Chichester College, to encourage an interest in the industry.

Littlehampton deputy mayor Alan Butcher cutting the ribbon to officially open GB Metecc (UK) Ltd

Martin Lury, Arun District Council leader, said: "I think this business is incredibly exciting. What a fantastic bit of enterprise down on the south coast. My concern from Arun District Council is to support you and help you to keep expanding.