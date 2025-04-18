Expect grey skies and wet weather in East Sussex as bank holiday weekend gets underway

Photo by EMMANUELLE PAYS/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.

East Sussex residents have been warned to expect grey skies and wet weather over the bank holiday weekend (April 19-21).

With temperatures ranging from 12 to 15 degrees Celsius as of today (April 18) and a 30 per cent chance of rain from 6pm onwards, it’s expected that dark skies will make the day feel considerably colder then it is.

Rain in East Sussex is almost guaranteed tomorrow morning (April 19), with 10 degree temperatures that feel like 6 or 7, and a 50 to 70 percent chance of rain until 11am. From there, the weather will warm up slightly and the skies will clear, with sunny patches from 5pm onwards.

On Sunday, temperatures will range from 8 degrees to 14 degrees as the day progresses, with sunny patches throughout the afternoon after a burst of rain in the morning.

Monday will be slightly chillier, with temperatures between 12 and 13 degrees, and sunny patches after 1pm – although some rain could fall in the morning.