Expert to give free talk in Hastings on how to avoid being scammed
It is being held at the Isabel Blackman Centre in Hastings, – a well-being centre for the over 50’s – and takes place on Thursday May 15 at 2pm.
Age UK Scams Engagement officer Tracey will be on hand to share essential advice on how to spot and avoid common scams, keep yourself and your loved one’s safe, and to know what to do if you are targeted.
The informative and friendly session is open to everyone. There is no need to book, just turn up.
The Isabel Blackman Centre provided activity classes, an exercise studio, accessible gym and therapy room. It also has a café restaurant that is open to all.
Their aim is to offer a warm, affordable, place to learn something new, enjoy keeping fit and socialise.
The centre is open Monday to Friday 8am - 4pm, Saturdays and Sundays 9am - 2pm.