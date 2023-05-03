Edit Account-Sign Out
Expert weighs in as traffic expected to pick up in Sussex around the coronation

With traffic expected to pick up around the King’s Coronation on Saturday, an expert has weighed in to help keep you sane.

By Connor Gormley
Published 3rd May 2023, 18:41 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 18:56 BST

Throughout celebrations for the King’s coronation, experts are anticipating increased delays and longer travel times due to denser-than-average traffic and road closures all over the county.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar comments:

“With street celebrations and parties for the King’s coronation taking place across the country, it’s likely we’ll see road closures and diversions in place, which can result in stressful driving situations. As drivers will have to find alternative routes around their area, our research shows 9 in 10 drivers (90%) rely entirely on their SatNav or Google Maps to get around when making a road trip.

traffic newstraffic news
“For those who have plans to travel for the coronation, there are some things to be aware of to make their journey easier. Planning the journey ahead of time can help drivers avoid road closures for street parties, making it easier to get around without a delay. Drivers can also avoid being caught in traffic jams by travelling to their destination outside of peak travel times when more people are likely to be on the roads.

“The most important thing to consider ahead of the coronation is making sure drivers are prepared, so getting around is as stress-free as possible. Using our tips for travelling guide, drivers can ensure they’re ready to get around from A to B safely.”

