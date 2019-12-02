Experts panel Brexit event in Lewes to help public understand effects

A Brexit question and answer event, panelled by experts, will take place in Lewes to help people understand how the political decision will affect their situation.

Members of the UK Trade Policy Observatory (UKTPO) will be speaking at the Royal Oak pub in Lewes today (Monday) from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. The event is organised and hosted by Lewes Skeptics in the Pub (SitP).

A spokesperson for the event said, “The UKTPO will be explaining the implications of Brexit trade policies under the proposed withdrawal agreement and proposals from each of the main political parties as they are currently understood.”

The spokesperson said the panel of experts will give a brief review and then the floor will be opened up to the public, with all questions ‘welcomed’ and ‘appreciated’.

The three experts in attendance include Peter Holmes, Julia Magntorn Garrett and Alasdair Smith.

According to the organisers, Mr Holmes graduated from Cambridge University with a BA and PhD in economics and has written reports for the European Commission and the World Bank.

Miss Magntorn Garrett, according to organisers, previously worked in the Government Economic Service and holds a BSc in economics and is currently studying towards an MSc in the same subject.

Mr Smith is a noted international economist whose studies have been used by the European Union, according to the organisers. He is now a member of the Scottish Fiscal Commission.