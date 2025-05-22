Explore edible Open Gardens in the Hastings area

The event is being organised by the Town Grown project and takes place over the weekend of June 28 – 29.

A total of 24 inspirational local food growing gardeners are taking part and people will have a chance to chat to them about the successes, failures and what they have learned along the way.

It is a great way to meet your local veg gardeners, get top tips and celebrate the art and science of growing food.

Gardens and growers taking part include Ore Community Garden, Stonelynk Organics, Art in the Park and the Alexandra Park Greenhouse.

Hastings woman Anna Lock, is the author of The Forager's Garden - Grow an Edible Sanctuary in your own Backyard, and has her own plot locally. She said: “Edible Open Gardens is back. We have 24 amazing, inspirational, local food growing gardens for you to visit across the two days of our event. “This time we are featuring a big range of community gardens, community orchards, food growing spaces as part of local business, three different types of smallholdings, some private front and back gardens, an allotment site - all with one thing in common - part of a whole town effort to grow more food. “We really hope to spread this enthusiasm back into more and more gardens, allotments and public spaces so that we can fill our community with a whole mosaic of food plants, feeding us and our local species. “This is a great chance to explore the amazing gardens near you and feast your eyes on how local people are growing food. The gardens are all very different and very inspiring. Plus the wonderful Great Dixter Garden is offering a limited amount of free places to for people who have never been.”

She added: “The last one that we did was incredible. I had 60 people turning up at my small-holding at Fairlight.

You can find the latest updates on what gardens are taking part at www.towngrown.co.uk.

Before then Town Grown is holding a Summer Party on June 13, from 5pm – 8pm at The Compound arts space on Bexhill Road. People will be able to pick up a brochure and meet some of the growers.

People are also invited to a book launch at The Beacon, on the West Hill, at Hastings, on June 5 from 6pm - 8pm, where author Matthew Ingram will be talking about his new book The Garden - Visionary Growers and Farmers of the Counterculture.

He will be joined Hasting's own, Craig Sams for an informal talk in The Beacon gardens. The book is about the undercurrent of movers and shakers in gardening and agriculture.

1 . Book launch at Hastings Book launch at Hastings Photo: supplied

2 . Edible Open Gardens event Edible Open Gardens event Photo: supplied

3 . Edible Open Gardens event Edible Open Gardens event Photo: supplied