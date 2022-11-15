Leigh Lawson, vice-chairman West Sussex Archives Society, said: “Hilaire Belloc spent his boyhood in Slindon and the last 48 years of his life in Shipley. His Sussex connections are very strong as was his enduring love for the county. Chris Hare tells us that this talk will delve into the deep sense of place and history that made Belloc the man he was, and the curious combination of religious orthodoxy and pagan sensibility that grounded him during a turbulent life. He may appear a paradox, yet once understood, his beliefs not only make sense, they also stand the test of time.