Exploring the unique households of Guild Care’s Haviland House in Worthing

Like all Guild Care homes, Haviland House is a special place where residents receive the very best care from a long-standing team in safe, welcoming surroundings.

In this article, we explore the household structure that sets Haviland House apart from any other provider, bringing peace of mind to families and delivering dedicated dementia care to residents from an in-house clinical team.

Care for every step of the journey

We designed Haviland House with dementia care in mind, creating a unique household structure that gives the right level of support for every individual. When a resident joins us, we select one of five households, depending on what stage of the journey they are at, and review this regularly so that people are always getting the most appropriate care in the right surroundings for their needs.

Resident Laurie with his wife Sue

This decision is based on a combination of clinical information, conversations with the individual and meetings with their loved ones so we can build a full and accurate picture of their needs and how best to support them. For example, residents in Angmering House are typically in the early stages of dementia and, with support from our team, they are able to lead relatively independent lives. People living in Elmer House tend to be furthest along in their journey and benefit from round-the-clock nursing care.

Purpose-built facilities

The purpose-built facilities across Haviland House are designed to promote familiarity and independence, ensuring residents feel supported and cared for. Each household has spacious bedrooms with a homely feel, as well as dining rooms and lounges where they can relax and welcome guests at any time of day. Everyone has access to enclosed, landscaped gardens, complete with an ice cream kiosk, as well as an indoor garden-themed lounge.

Daily activities are held in each household, from arts and crafts to music and dance, each specially chosen to suit residents’ interests and abilities. Our caring team gets to know everyone individually so they can tailor activities to their particular needs. For example, one lady comes to life when she hears ABBA and The Beatles, so we create playlists for her to listen to on her headphones. Other residents benefit from calm, quiet surroundings and mindful activities, as well as one-to-one time with our wellbeing team. There is something for everyone, across each household.

The Ashmount Lounge at Haviland House

‘It has become home’

Sue, whose husband Laurie lives in Durrington House, visited more than 20 homes but they were unable to provide the dedicated clinical care that Laurie requires for his dementia condition and his variety of complex needs. When Sue came across Haviland House, she found it a huge relief to know her husband would be in safe hands.

“As soon as we walked in the door it was really nice and had such a friendly atmosphere. For Laurie, this has become home. He loves it here, I can tell by his whole demeanour. I visit every weekend and once during the week, and I’ve got a fob that gets me in to see Laurie at any time. This has become my second home too and the staff here are like my family because they’re just so good.”

Guild Care are hosting a FREE Planning and Funding Care Event from 11am–1pm on 25th April. Call 01903 327327 or email [email protected] to register or to find out more about our care homes.