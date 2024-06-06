Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barnham residents can access a new, flexible bus service from today (June 6)

The new service – the Book-a-Bus 97 – covers a wide area between Barnham, Aldingbourne, Eartham Shripney, Slindon, and Walberton; enabling better connections to other towns and transport networks.

The Book-a-Bus service is being trialled in areas of West Sussex with limited or no bus service, helping residents connect with other parts of the county.

The new flex bus will run Monday to Saturday, except for public holidays. To cater for expected demand and help residents access other transport services, the bus will follow a ‘semi-flexible’ route during peak travel hours from 06.45am to 09.30am and 16.30pm to 19.00pm. Between these hours, the "97 Flex" will serve a specific commuter zone from Slindon, and travellers will need to book their seat on the bus. The bus will then follow a fixed bus route to Barnham and back, and travellers along that route can either book a seat or flag the bus down.

During off-peak hours from 09:30am to 16:30pm, the "97 Flex" will be completely flexible in the wider area and will respond to requests based on the live bookings it receives.

The new bus service will connect passengers to other towns in the area, such as Arundel, Barnham and Tangmere, all of which have onward travel options, like rail travel to major cities like London and Brighton, or to local bus routes, such as the 85/85A, 500 and 700 services.

Councillor Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “The continued expansion of our bus services is having a direct impact on our residents’ lives and supports our sustainable transport ambitions. The Barnham area is a busy hub for commuters and residents, and we are pleased to extend our ‘Book-a-Bus’ service to provide a new, flexible travel option.“By improving our transport network with better bus services, we continue to support a sustainable and prosperous economy for all those in West Sussex – one of our corporate priorities.

“I encourage anyone in the area to try the service and experience a new way to travel in the county.”To “Book-a-Bus” or plan your journey with the new “97 Flex”, download the "Book-a-Bus Barnham” app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Alternatively, you can phone our call centre on 01243 858854. You can book on the day or up to 48 hours before your journey.