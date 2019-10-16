Extraordinary Brighton dog wins national bravery award

Ethan, an assistance-dog from Brighton, has won a national award recognising all that he does for his owner.

The labrador golden retriever cross who has ‘transformed the life’ of his owner, Sally Whitney, 32, from Brighton Marina, is the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2019 Hero Pet champion.

Ethan was announced as a winner at last night’s (October 15) ceremony at the Army & Navy Club, Pall Mall, London, where His Royal Highness, the Duke of Kent, was guest of honour.

The ceremony was presented by Falklands War hero, Simon Weston.

Sally said: “Ethan doesn’t think he’s a hero. We are partners and he just does what he has to do for his partner. But I’ve always known he was a very special pet and now he has been rewarded for all of his hard work.

“When we arrived I thought the awards room was full of heroes and never thought Ethan would take the top award so it was very exciting when his name was announced and he got to meet the Duke of Kent.”

Amplifon’s judges said: “Ethan was chosen above the other finalists because, while he has never been trained as a detection dog, he has evolved through natural instincts to become not only a pet that provides for his owner Sally but also warns her of potential life-threatening seizures.”

Sally has violent seizures lasting several hours and had previously relied solely on carers to help her around the clock.

But four years ago, all of that changed when Ethan entered her life. They were brought together by the Canine Partners charity and Ethan is trained to do many physical tasks for Sally.

Due to their close bond, Ethan has taught himself to help Sally in emergency situations.

Sally says that he can detect changes in her blood pressure and heart rate that even she may not be aware of.

Sally was diagnosed with Lupus in 2008 and was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome four years later. This condition means that tissues which should hold her organs in place are stretchy and fragile.

The Amplifon awards, now in their fourth year, celebrate remarkable people and pets. They were set up in honour of Amplifon’s founder, decorated Second World War hero Major Charles Holland.

After the war, Charles dedicated his life to providing better hearing for people affected by the conflict and launched Amplifon in 1950.

Amplifon has become a global company specialising in providing hearing solutions and devices.

