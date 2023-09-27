‘Extreme’ beach clean to take place by Eastbourne and Beachy Head this weekend

Another ‘extreme’ beach clean between Eastbourne and Beachy Head has been planned for this weekend to clear the coastline.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event from Beachy Head and Seven Sisters Extreme Plastic Object Removal (BHASSExplore) is taking place from Holywell to the Beachy Head Lighthouse from 8.30am on Sunday, October 1 – but the clean will be carried out in three phases.

The ‘extreme coastal clearance’, which is part of the ‘green sock movement’ which encourages people to share their environmental good deeds whilst wearing green socks, starts by Holywell as the group aims to collect all the plastic and synthetic marine debris that it finds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from the group added: “It’s about an hour to 90-minute walk to Cow Gap and this is where stage one ends and the steps back up to the path to Eastbourne begins.

BHASSExplore's Green Sock Movement Marine Debris Boat Removal Operation Day

"Stage two involves carrying on from here at 10am to the stunning Falling Sands sandy beach to see the seals and clean.”

Volunteers will have the chance to swim and relax here before stage three, where the group will move towards the lighthouse.

The spokesperson said: “We [will] continue to pick up as much marine debris as we can carry along the way and we will get cut off by the high tide for six hours on this final stage of the ‘extreme coastal clearance’ adventure, but once there we can safely continue our environmental activities and also relax and safely swim in this magnificent coastscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It really is a stunning place and one well worth cleaning of all the nasty harmful materials that wash up there on every tide.

BHASSExplore's Green Sock Movement Marine Debris Boat Removal Operation Day

"So, if any or all of this appeals to you, please join us for a cracking day out away from it all, out on our remarkable, iconic, world-famous coastline – and bring some friends along too.”

Those taking part are urged to bring plenty of drinks and snacks.