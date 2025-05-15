'Eye-sore' Hastings town centre kiosk could be re-located

Kiosk in Hastings town centre

A controversial telephone and information kiosk that has sprung up in Hastings town centre could be moved to another location.

The dark grey structure, in a prominent position in Wellington Place. opposite McDonalds, was granted planning permission by Hastings Town Council under delegated legislation, which means councillors did not get a chance to air their views.

It is in a location ear-marked for being improved and ‘greened’ under the Town Deal funding project.

The kiosk has been put up by ClearChannel, one of the biggest electronic advertising companies in Europe.

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, which represents town centre businesses, said: “The day this appeared I reached out to ClearChannel to try and find a resolution. We had a meeting soon after arranged by council officers and there was a productive online meeting which will be followed up soon with a site visit to look at alternative locations.

"ClearChannel have been very understanding with regards the plans that are being drawn up to enhance this area and they have put the process of connecting the unit to power and data cables on hold for the time being.

"We are also using this discussion to see if we can negotiate more free space to promote community events on the display screens. At the same time we are in other talks with BT and their partners, Global, about getting rid of many of the old phone boxes in Harold Place in exchange for one or two new digital units.”