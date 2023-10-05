Fairlight couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter and Molly first met in 1952 in Southfields, Wandsworth. Peter was riding his Triumph Motorbike with his friends in convoy, he spotted Molly walking along the road “Hey, would you like to go for a ride on my motorbike?” he asked. “Yes please” Molly replied, so off they went on their First Date with the others, they rode all the way to Littlehampton.

Peter had just finished his National Service in the RAF. Molly was a shorthand typist. Love blossomed, and in 1953 Peter proposed while out driving with Molly in his dad’s car, they were Married the same year at St Luke’s Church in Wimbledon Park.

In the following years, Peter chauffeured for the American Navy in London, driving a Chevrolet. On one occasion he had to show the Second World War Admiral Chester Nimitz and his wife the sights of London for the whole weekend. Around this time Molly gave birth to their first child Robert, 20 months later their second child Gary was born and two and a half years later their daughter Sandra made an appearance.

Peter and Molly with card from the King

In 1973 Peter joined the Ambulance service and won the Class Cup for Newcomers. He also took Diana Dors to Hospital on one occasion. Unfortunately, Peter had to retire due to a back injury. Molly also had a new job, she joined Helen Rubinstein Cosmetics as an assistant to the company’s secretary, she was there for five years. She then moved to the Milk Marketing Board and ended up being an Executive Secretary Dairy Crest.

By now, all three children were married. Peter and Molly both retired and moved to Ferring, West Sussex. They then moved to Angmering and East Preston, before settling in Rustington.

Molly took up and ran the local Badminton Club, then later moved onto oil painting and gardening as hobbies.

In 2022 Peter sadly suffered a severe Stroke, which paralysed his legs and other parts of the body so he cannot walk. Peter came to live at Fairlight Nursing Home in Rustington, where he receives around the clock care.

Card From King Charles

To celebrate their 70th Platinum wedding Anniversary on the 19th September 2023, Fairlight Nursing Home very kindly hosted a gathering for Peter, Molly and their friends and family. The Vice Chairman Councillor Jamie Bennett and Local councillor Pauline Gregory also attended from the local authority. The room was decorated beautifully. They had a cake, many cards ang lovely gifts.

A very special card was sent from King Charles and Queen Camilla with their congratulations, which was a lovely surprise.