Fairlight man aged 82 takes on 157 mile solo charity trek

Jim set off on May 30 to attempt a 157 mile solo trek, walking the length of the Outer Hebrides. Jim said: "Although I am 82 years old, I'll be taking on a new, and possibly one of my most severe challenges yet. "I hope to raise some cash for British Heart Foundation because deaths from heart disease devastate families. "I started my journey on Monday May 30 with a 500-mile train trip to Oban. From there a five-hour ferry trip will take me to Barra, followed by a bus journey to Vatersay – the southernmost of the Outer Hebrides islands. "Armed with a map and a good pair of walking boots, I'll start my trek, heading northwards for the next 11 days. "I plan to walk solo across the ten Hebridean Isles. My original plan was to camp each night in my tiny tent, but thanks to an amazing response from the islanders, I have now been offered overnight stays by the very kind and generous locals of the islands and am delighted to say I can now leave my tent at home. "With a bit of luck, and some kind weather, I plan to finish in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, just in time for another ferry to take me back to the mainland. "This trip will complete my series of long distance treks around Britain. You can follow my progress on Just Giving and also on the What's Going On in Fairlight Facebook page. "Hopefully people will find my daily updates of sufficient interest to donate to the British Heart Foundation who carry out vital research into reducing devastating early deaths from heart disease. A small donation will make my journey all worthwhile. Wish me luck and thank you." At the time of writing, people have already pledged £1,382. You can make a donation by visiting www. justgiving.com/fundraising/robertscattergood2.