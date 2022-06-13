Cornelius, known as Con, Cronin served on board HMS Hermes.

On April 2, 1982 Con was due to go home to celebrate his parents’ 25th wedding anniversary party.

The crew were called to the hangar and told by the commander on board that all leave was cancelled as Argentina had invaded the Falklands.

The HMS Invincible returns to Portsmouth, carrying British troops home from the Falklands War, 17th September 1982. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

He said: “It was a bit of a shock to start with and then we thought this is what we trained for.”

On Tuesday, April 6 HMS Hermes set sail from Portsmouth to the Falklands.

Con said: “We did action station drills at first it took about 20 minutes but we managed to get it down to four. We had to remove anything flammable from the mess so that included blankets and the mattress. We slept fully clothed on the metal framework of the bed so that if you were asleep you could jump up and get to work.”

Con, who lives in Eastbourne, admits that they initially thought that ‘it wouldn’t come to anything, that they would go flex their British muscle and they would retreat’.

British troops arriving in the Falklands Islands during the Falklands War. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Outside of getting the ‘hands to action stations’ call, the war didn’t feel too difficult until the Argentine cruiser Belgrano sank on May 2.

Con says that it was a strange reaction because initially the lads punched the air and cheered, but then suddenly thought ‘oh god those poor sailors, they’re no different to us’, causing the crew to become sombre.

“We honestly thought that [Belgrano sinking] would be it, the white flag. The next day-or so the HMS Sheffield was hit, and we really knew we were in a war.”

A day which stands out clearly for Con during the war was May 23.

At a Falklands War reunion dinner in 2022.

He said: “It is Argentina’s national day so we knew that it would be a day of fierce fighting, we knew we would be a target as we had the Admiral on board.

“On that day, whilst at action stations, the crew were stood down to then be told very quickly there were missiles in the air and to ‘stand to’.

“We knew there were missiles in the air coming at us and there was nothing we could do. I was with my pal John Moores and I remember it all going in slow motion.”

The Hermes had missiles fired at the ship with nothing the crew could do aside from launch chaff, which shrouds the ship and confuses the missiles. Waiting for impact, the crew on board instead heard as the missile instead hit their adjacent ship, the SS Atlantic Conveyer.

Con has said that he won’t ever forget the mixed feelings of euphoria for their ship being saved mixed with sadness for the lives lost on the Atlantic Conveyer as the rescue mission was launched.

On a daily basis, Con’s role would be about keeping the Harriers and Sea King Helicopters airborne.

He explains that the crew would be aware of the SAS and SPS on board because they occupied his storeroom. “One day you’d look in and they’d be there and another day, empty, but they never talked about their missions.”

Con ran a team of six, ensuring that all bits were available as best they could be and if not order them to get them there.

The humour and camaraderie was the same every day, with a little running thought of ‘what if’.

Con was 100 per cent confident that nothing would happen to him and his crew, and he knew he’d be back for his birthday. The HMS Hermes did arrive back in the UK the day before Con’s 24th birthday.

Con is a member of the Hermes Association. He reunited nine men from the Mess in April 2022, which is the first time they’ve got together since the Falklands War. “Reuniting was awesome. The camaraderie, banter, and unbelievable memory from everyone was incredible. We had such a wonderful time, and we’re certainly not leaving it another 40 years.”

After fierce fighting in the mountains overlooking Port Stanley, Argentinian forces surrendered on June 14.

On the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, the Royal British Legion invites communities to come together and remember the service and sacrifice of all those who served, both military and civilian.

It is encouraging the Falklands generation to stay connected to the Armed Forces community as talking to others who understand and have shared experiences supports mental well-being.

Philippa Rawlinson, The Royal British Legion’s Remembrance Lead, said: “The RBL’s 40th Anniversary commemorations will honour and remember the service of the 30,000 sailors, marines, soldiers, airmen and merchant mariners who participated in the Falklands War, the many civilians who supported the war effort, and the 255 British personnel who sadly lost their lives.

“There are veterans of the Falklands War who still struggle today with physical and mental scars from the campaign. The RBL remains committed to ensuring that service and sacrifice in more recent conflicts is recognised and that all generations of the Armed Forces community know the RBL is here to support them, for life.”