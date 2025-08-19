Fall in love with this former tennis court

You don’t need to travel far to enjoy the romance of Italy this summer holiday. Whether you’re planning a family day out or a peaceful escape, Borde Hill in West Sussex offers something for everyone - from its Italian Garden, a sun-drenched slice of Tuscany, to magical children’s trails in the woodland, an adventure playground, and live music in the Garden on lazy Sunday afternoons.

At the heart of this country estate lies the Italian Garden, an unexpected gem that captures the Mediterranean spirit with classical design, fragrant planting, and an atmosphere of peaceful stillness. Stroll along topiary-lined hedges, past cypress trees and terracotta pots overflowing with vibrant pelargoniums, salvias and agapanthus. Hear the gentle sound of water cascading down stone steps as you immerse yourself in a sensory journey that feels worlds away from everyday life.

Throughout August, this ‘garden room’ bursts with colour from Salvia ‘Blue Spire’ and Crocosmia ‘Emily McKenzie’, adding to the Mediterranean charm. A formal lily pool shimmers at the garden’s heart, where waterlilies bloom, dragonflies dance, and Simon Gudgeon’s striking ‘Pelican’ sculpture creates a dramatic focal point.

From the top terrace, enjoy sweeping views over the heritage-listed South Park, framed by the fragrant blooms of Magnolia ‘Kay Parris’ - the perfect spot to pause and take in the beauty of the landscape beyond.

Originally created from a former family tennis court and reimagined by award-winning designers over several decades, the garden has been lovingly transformed into a Mediterranean haven, ideal for whiling away a sunny afternoon.

But it’s not the only highlight this summer. Across Borde Hill, the historic Garden is alive with colour. Wander along Paradise Walk, where vibrant herbaceous planting creates a changing tapestry of form and hue, or explore the Mid-Summer Border, rich with a fiery palette of perennials, ornamental grasses, and Gold Standard Roses. Don’t miss the Rose Garden, home to over 750 repeat-flowering David Austin roses, filling the air with their exquisite scent and timeless beauty through to the first frosts of autumn.

Families can follow ‘The Woods of Wonder’ story trail winding through the dappled shade of Warren Wood, explore the Adventure Playground, or simply enjoy a picnic on the sweeping lawns. For quieter moments, the Italian Garden offers a tranquil setting where children can bring a sketchpad and be inspired by the colours, shapes and textures around them - perhaps reimagining one of Monet’s impressionist masterpieces. Borde Hill truly is the perfect summer holiday getaway for all ages. Whether you’re seeking a Mediterranean moment or a day immersed in nature, Borde Hill is your passport to Tuscany - right here in West Sussex.

Borde Hill is open daily until 21st December, 10am -5pm (3.30pm from 3rd November)

