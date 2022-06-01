Familiar faces spotted on the i360 roof in Brighton to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, six very brave and regal participants climbed outside the glass viewing pod of the attraction this week.

Dressed like Her Majesty the Queen, including an array of colourful coats, the daredevils were safely clipped to a rail at the centre of the i360 roof pod.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A British Airways i360 spokesman said: “British Airways i360 has let some familiar faces climb onto its pod roof in celebration of the Queen Platinum Jubilee, which kicks off on Thursday. The Walk 360 experience officially launches on 18th June at the Brighton viewing tower."

British Airways i360 let some familiar faces climb onto its roof Pic by David McHugh / Brighton Pictures

The Walk 360 will allow people to climb outside of the glass viewing pod and walk around the roof of the viewing pod 450ft above the iconic Brighton beach.

While clipped to the rail that is fixed to the centre of the roof pod, people can walk 360 degrees around the glass pod for unspoilt views.