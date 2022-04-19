Families enjoy Easter Egg Hunt at new Hastings area woodland walk

Over 260 eggs were given out and eggs left over will be donated to local children’s centres and homeless people.

The Woody Wood Walk was the vision of James Robinson, founder of St Leonards based Surviving The Streets UK. Noticing old woodland that had been a mess for many years and had become a dumping ground, James joined with Gary Neal, a volunteer Ranger for Surviving The Streets UK, and held meetings with the Council and Optivo Housing.

Local children and members of the public starting using the walk and some helped move wood chip and collect rubbish.

James said: “After four months it’s nearly clean and has a bridge and a clear path which is now being using local people from all over the town. The STS UK team plan to be do much more so please check out social media #survivingthestreetsuk or visit www.survivingthestreets.uk. A massive thank you to everyone who donated and helped with Easter eggs. We raised £77.64 in donations, which was truly amazing.”

Pictures by Sid Saunders.

