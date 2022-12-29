Families welcomed for Christmas Day lunch at St Wilfrid’s Parish in Burgess Hill

Tony Parris, of Burgess Hill District Lions Club and Mid Sussex Radio, said: “We welcomed families, couples and individuals including some families from the Ukrainian community. It was a pleasure to enjoy the day and fellowship with people from all walks of life.”

He thanked the volunteers, saying: “You gave up your time and helped in so many different ways making the lunch such an enjoyable occasion. A big thank you to the students at Burgess Hill Girls School for once again, donating the Christmas gifts which added to the celebrations. Thanks to all who helped in so very many ways and thanks, once again to Fr Rick for all his support. We couldn’t have done it without you.”