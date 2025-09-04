Family and friends climb Mount Kilimanjaro in memory of Worthing solicitor

Family and friends of a Worthing solicitor who died from cancer have climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in her honour, raising thousands of pounds for St Barnabas House hospice.

Charlotte Hammond worked at the law courts in Worthing and later Bennett Griffin. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 35 and died at St Barnabas on July 31, 2012, ten years later.

Son Joe Hammond, 29, an estate agent at Jacob Steel, joined five friends from Worthing to climb Africa’s highest peak in memory of Charlotte and other loved ones.

More than £3,350 has been raised for the Worthing hospice so far. Visit www.justgiving.com/page/kilimanjaroclimbjoe to make a donation.

Joe said for him, the climb was personal. Alongside him were his aunt Emma Berkowitz – Charlotte’s sister, his cousins Daniel Thomas and Josh Parsons, as well as friends Selina Redman and Eli Akehurst.

"My mum was an incredible woman and this climb was our way of honouring her,” said Joe. “Climbing Kilimanjaro was far tougher than I ever imagined – it pushed us to our absolute limits, mentally, physically, and emotionally.

"I was hit with altitude sickness on days four and five, which was tough, but thankfully I was able to carry on and reminded myself of everything Mum endured during her ten-year battle with cancer. Her strength became my strength, and it carried me through the hardest moments.

"St Barnabas was a lifeline for our family during the most difficult time in Mum’s life, so we wanted to do something meaningful to say thank you. I know Mum would be absolutely beaming with pride.”

Selina and her son Eli were taking part in loving memory of Selina’s mum, Maureen. A dedicated district nurse and proprietor of the White House rest home, Maureen was known for her caring nature and tireless work ethic.

She was cared for at St Barnabas Hospice before she passed away in December 1996. Selina and Eli also climbed to remember her friends Shelley Walker and Nick Rowling, who both also passed away in the hospice.

Selina said: "Every step of the climb was taken with love, making the challenge more than just a physical one - it became a deeply personal and emotional tribute to my dear mum and my friends Shelley and Nick, who were all true legends in my life.

"Each of them faced their illness with incredible courage, and it was their strength, determination, and resilience during their hardest times that carried me through the most difficult moments of the climb. My friend Shelley had a such love for travel, and so as a final goodbye, we scattered some of her ashes at the summit. It was an incredibly moving moment.”

The idea for the climb began on a casual Friday night at the pub but quickly turned into a months-long commitment involving intensive training and fundraising. After a demanding preparation schedule, the team headed to Tanzania to face the mountain’s breathtaking, yet unforgiving, terrain together.

Jayne Todd, community fundraising manager for Southern Hospice Group, said: “Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is an extraordinary challenge and we are grateful that this courageous team chose to raise funds for St Barnabas House hospice in memory of their loved ones.

"It’s acts of generosity like this that make it possible for us to continue providing compassionate end-of-life care to those who need it most. We simply couldn’t do it without the incredible support of our community.”