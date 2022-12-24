The family and friends of a Hastings schoolboy, who died after a collision this month, have set up a fundraising campaign in his memory.

Harry Dennis

Jill Ramsay and Tracy Welch launched the Gofundme page this week in honour of 11-year-old Harry Dennis to raise money for Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance and Hastings Athletic Football Club (FC), which he played for.

The page, which has already raised more than £10,000 in less than two days, was launched with the support of Harry’s family.

Harry, who attended The Hastings Academy, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in a collision in Hooe on December 15.

Police were called to the B2095 at about 3.05pm following a collision between a car and a flatbed van. Harry was airlifted to hospital but died as a result of his injuries last Saturday (December 17), police said.

Jill said: “Harry played for Hastings Athletic FC for both the U12 Hawks and the U12 Sussex Sunday team. Harry started playing football at when he was with the U8s and was a very talented player who could score from the half way line with his eyes closed.

“Harry’s dad Lee, mum Maria and sister Jess have chosen to set up this Gofundme page to raise money for the air ambulance and Harry’s football club Hastings Athletic.

"Harry’s dad, mum and older sister are all overwhelmed with the outpouring of love by not only the football community but the local community.

“Harry was an amazing kid, loved by everyone he met. His passing has left a hole in so many lives and none more so than his devastated family. No parents or family should have to go through what Harry's are going through now to lose a child in such a tragic way.

“Harry was the brightest star with a golden heart. Harry's memory will live on in all our hearts and his family, friends and his football club, Hastings Athletic, will ensure his legacy goes on. The Dennis family would like to thank the community and the football community for their kind messages of support at this heartbreaking time.”

Police said a 33-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested at the time of the collision on December 15, prior to Harry’s death, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains under investigation for offences, police added.

Anyone who saw what happened should email [email protected], quoting Operation Seville.