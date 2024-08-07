The wife of a Chichester man who regularly visited Terry’s Place has spoken out following news of its closure.

The adult day care centre, on Madgwick Lane, provided sanctuary and stimulation for vulnerable older people in need of constant care, until its closure on Friday, August 2.

A formal statement shared with social media followers revealed that the decision – made after much deliberation – was entirely financial, a response to the difficulties of a complex economic climate and rising running costs.

But, for MaryJoy Fairfield, whose husband Derek frequented the centre right up until its closure, the news was uniquely devastating. Alongside everything it did for her husband, Terry’s Place gave MaryJoy a chance to be a person again a break from the often gruelling demands of caring for a vulnerable loved one.

"It was transformative for me,” she said. “It was such a huge weight off my plate. Derek going to Terry’s Place meant I could take five or six hours to do something for myself; visit a friend or be a normal person. Domestic care like this is 24/7. I just spend all my time thinking, all my time worrying, but when he was at Terry’s Place I knew he was being looked after.”

Her husband was diagnosed with early stage dementia 18 months ago, she said, and it changed both of their lives: “overnight I was catapulted into a world of carers, wheelchairs, ramps, access issues, "accidents", paying bills, driving, the garden, doing everything on my own,” she explained. “It was not easy.”

Now that Terry’s Place is closed, MaryJoy’s great worry is finding a centre that can fill the gap it’s left behind. She was first told about the closure in late July, and still worries she won’t find time to give Derek access to a worthwhile day care centre. There are two in Chichester and she’s waiting to hear back from both but, ultimately, she worries nowhere will offer quite the same combination of friendliness, solace and support that Terry’s Place did.

"It was a very special place,” she said. “We were very fortunate to have it.”