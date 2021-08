Mayor of Uckfield Cllr Jackie Love opened Lions Day thanking Lions for their continuing help in the local community.

There were games, stalls, activities and arena displays for all the family.

Arena events included a Punch and Judy show, Jimmy the Jester with his fire show along with his circus skills. Families of all ages gathered to watch the shows.

There was a bouncy castle and spinning cups which proved popular with the children.

