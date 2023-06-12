NationalWorldTV
Family 'heartbroken' after young Hastings couple die in crash

Tributes have been paid to a young couple from Hastings who died in a road collision.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST
Josh AlexanderJosh Alexander
Josh Alexander

Josh Alexander, 21 and Jessica Poole, 18, were travelling in Woodchurch, near Ashford, Kent, on June 5.

Their white Vauxhall Corsa was in a collision with a white DAF truck in Plurenden Road at about 5pm, Kent Police said.

Josh, who worked at Tenterden Leisure Centre, was described as having the 'kindest soul' by his family.

Josh with his mother BeckyJosh with his mother Becky
Josh with his mother Becky

A statement from Josh's family said: "As a family we are absolutely heartbroken and our lives will never be the same again.

"Josh had the kindest soul and would do anything for anyone. We have been overcome with the amount of love that has been shown to us through kind messages and generous donations for which we are extremely grateful.

"Josh was so special and touched the lives of many. Josh is at peace now and will be in our hearts forever."

Family friend Lisa Gentry has set up a JustGiving page to help raise funds for Josh’s funeral and memorial garden to be set up in his honour.

Josh, his brother, his dad Andy and mother BeckyJosh, his brother, his dad Andy and mother Becky
Josh, his brother, his dad Andy and mother Becky

More than £4,600 has been raised so far. The page is at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lisagentry-foryoujosh

On her fundraising page, Lisa said: “Josh was a one-off, he was so cool, handsome, vibrant, inspirational to many and was loved by everyone who met him. He worked hard, loved his family with all his heart and made this world a better place.”

A spokesperson for Kent Police said: "Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision near Ashford.

"A white Vauxhall Corsa which was travelling west on Plurenden Road in Woodchurch, was involved in a collision at the junction of Bethersden Road with a white DAF truck.

"The occupants of the car, an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, were both confirmed deceased at the scene.

"The collision took place at around 5pm on Monday, June 5, 2023.

"The Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage that may assist to come forward."

Tenterden Leisure Centre closed early last Tuesday (June 6) as a mark of respect for Josh and his friends and family and to support his colleagues.

