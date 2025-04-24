Family home in Littlehampton is a hidden gem with a beautiful garden

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 24th Apr 2025, 15:37 BST
A family home described as a hidden gem has come on the market in Littlehampton priced at £425,000.

The three-bedroom, detached house is set in a quite cul-de-sac of eight homes and estate agent Graham Butt says this is a rare opportunity.

The agents highly recommend viewing, saying this spacious house is a true hidden gem. From the moment you step inside, you will appreciate the space and style on offer.

Located in Paterson Wilson Road, the house has a living room at the front, a stunning open-plan kitchen / dining room, conservatory and cloakroom on the ground floor.

Solid oak flooring flows throughout this area, adding a touch of warmth and elegance.

Upstairs are three well-proportioned bedrooms, all with plenty of natural light, and a modern family bathroom. The main bedroom is dual-aspect with built-in wardrobes, while the second bedroom has built-in storage.

The west-facing garden is beautifully maintained, featuring a pond and mature trees. Additional benefits include double glazing, gas central heating, a private driveway to the front and a garage in a nearby compound with extra parking in front.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This family home is described as a true hidden gem

1. Paterson Wilson Road, Littlehampton

This family home is described as a true hidden gem Photo: Zoopla

The living room is at the front of the property

2. Paterson Wilson Road, Littlehampton

The living room is at the front of the property Photo: Zoopla

The fitted kitchen has a double oven and integrated fridge freezer

3. Paterson Wilson Road, Littlehampton

The fitted kitchen has a double oven and integrated fridge freezer Photo: Zoopla

The open-plan kitchen / dining room is stunning

4. Paterson Wilson Road, Littlehampton

The open-plan kitchen / dining room is stunning Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Zoopla
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice