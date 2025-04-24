The three-bedroom, detached house is set in a quite cul-de-sac of eight homes and estate agent Graham Butt says this is a rare opportunity.

The agents highly recommend viewing, saying this spacious house is a true hidden gem. From the moment you step inside, you will appreciate the space and style on offer.

Located in Paterson Wilson Road, the house has a living room at the front, a stunning open-plan kitchen / dining room, conservatory and cloakroom on the ground floor.

Solid oak flooring flows throughout this area, adding a touch of warmth and elegance.

Upstairs are three well-proportioned bedrooms, all with plenty of natural light, and a modern family bathroom. The main bedroom is dual-aspect with built-in wardrobes, while the second bedroom has built-in storage.

The west-facing garden is beautifully maintained, featuring a pond and mature trees. Additional benefits include double glazing, gas central heating, a private driveway to the front and a garage in a nearby compound with extra parking in front.

1 . Paterson Wilson Road, Littlehampton This family home is described as a true hidden gem Photo: Zoopla

2 . Paterson Wilson Road, Littlehampton The living room is at the front of the property Photo: Zoopla

3 . Paterson Wilson Road, Littlehampton The fitted kitchen has a double oven and integrated fridge freezer Photo: Zoopla

4 . Paterson Wilson Road, Littlehampton The open-plan kitchen / dining room is stunning Photo: Zoopla