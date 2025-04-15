Family of Bognor Regis dog attack victim say he was let down by social services

Vic Franklin lost limbs after a dog attack in 2023.

The family of a Bognor Regis man who lost limbs in a savage dog attack say he should have been better supported by social services.

Earlier this year, friends and family of 80-year-old Vic Franklin raised more than £27,500 for his continued care after a dog attack led to surgeries that cost him part of his left leg, right arm and left hand – but now they’re saying they should never have had to do it.

"The other thing to think about is ‘why did this happen in the first instance?’” said Kerry Applin, who organised and spearheaded the fundraiser.

"We are in the process of meeting with West Sussex County Council to work out why Vic was turned down for a disability grant, and why they didn’t provide him with the opportunity to provide him with alternative funding.”

Kerry, alongside members of Vic’s immediate family, believe the pensioner was let-down by social service provision after the attack, which rendered him effectively unable to leave his living room, let alone the house, and made day to day life exceptionally painful.

"What should have happened is, when he got home from hospital, it would have been good if his doorway were wide enough to actually take the wheelchair, it would have been great if there were provisions in place for a wet-room and stair lift, because he’s been living out of his front room for the last year.

“The question to ask is – why wasn’t this person who’s been through this absolutely horrific, unique experience treated as an exception? Why didn’t the council say ‘we’re going to look after you?’”

Vic is too old to claim for a personal independence payment (PIP), which is only offered to those over 16 and under state pension age. “Our point of view is ‘why should he be discriminated against just because of his age?’” added Lee Franklin, Vic’s son.

Lee says there are two things which, in his view could have helped his father in a time of desperate need. The first is something he calls a ‘catastrophe fund’ – a pot of money set aside for people, like Vic, who are victimised by an accident outside their control, and who might otherwise fall through the gaps.

The other is a proper council liaison officer, able to work through cases like Vic’s and signpost relevant, specified sources of support.

"We’ve never applied for any kind of benefits all of our lives – we didn’t even know where to start,” Lee said. “Having a link between the council and the family is quite important. Just someone to put the family’s ducks in a row, that would have really helped.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We do not publicly discuss the details of individual cases. The County Council can assess people to identify suitable adaptations for their home to help support them to live independently. As a result of this assessment, it could be we require the district or borough council to conduct a means test to determine if the person is eligible for the Disabled Facilities Grant. If the person is not eligible, we will work with them and our partners in other authorities and agencies to identify other support and other potential means of funding.”