Family of community fundraisers to celebrate 15 years of fundraising with event in Eastbourne

A family of community fundraisers will be celebrating 15 years of fundraising with a special event in Eastbourne.

Eastbourne Community Fundraisers Don, Abby and Tom McPhee will celebrate 15 years of Fundraising by hosting Eastbourne Live at Bibendum on Sunday, October 5.

Don said: “We held our first Fundraiser at Bibendum in October 2010 so we thought we'd return to celebrate our 15 years.

“Our fundraising started when my daughter Abby went on holiday to Costa Rica to do some voluntary work at a school.

"On her return she was keen to do some voluntary work here.

"So we both spent a year supporting the Salvation Army on Tuesday and Thursday evenings preparing and serving meals for the homeless. This led us to our First Fundraising Event at Bibendum.

"This was shortly followed by a whole host of Events including golf Days, comedy Nights, cricket Matches, bingo nights, variety nights, football matches and Quiz Nights, to name but a few.

"It has been such a pleasure to do all this along with my daughter Abby and my son Tom.

"We could never have done this without all the support we have received.

"We have been lucky enough to win several awards as well as being invited to Prime Minister’s Question Time, The House of Parliament for lunch with the highlight being invited to Buckingham Palace.

"So on October 5 we will be holding a special night, Eastbourne Live - back where it all started with a Host of Local Talent performing including Local Schools and Britain's Got Talent Finalist the amazing Steve Hewlett and Arthur Lager.”

To purchase tickets for the event contact Don at 07752198519 or via email at [email protected]