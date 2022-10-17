Edward Ernest de Torre (1873-1942) was a shopkeeper in Eastbourne around 1936/37 and his family is now trying to find out more about a couple of photos. He was born in Devon, married Alice Ellen Winser and in 1891 he lived in East Grinstead at The Stores in West Hoathly working as a grocer’s assistant and post officer.

The first photo shows Ernest between two men outside Ham Street Stores in Ham Street. The second photo shows his name above the door, but family cannot work out where it is. Edward had a shop in Langney too but it isn’t thought to be that shop.

Edward’s great granddaughter Michele Cavell said: “Any help with our history would be very much appreciated, and I know my dad (Michael Edward de Torre, Edward’s grandson) would be so pleased.”

Photo 1 - Ernest between two men outside a shop thought to be in Ham Street

Please email [email protected] if you can solve this mystery.